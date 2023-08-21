Let the news come to you

SYDNEY — Newly crowned Women's World Cup champion Spain has established itself for a long run among soccer's elite with its young and talented roster of rising stars.

La Roja defeated England 1-0 in Sunday's final for their first major tournament title. Over the course of the month-long event, Spain played through the turbulence of last year's player rebellion and the injury-diminished role of two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Aitana Bonmati, at just 25 years old, solidified her credentials as a top midfielder, and 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo proved to be a rising global star.


