A 72-year-old California woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park last Thursday after approaching it multiple times to take a photo.
Yellowstone officials announced the incident late Monday afternoon. The woman got within 10 feet of the animal multiple times near her campsite at Bridge Bay Campground, near Yellowstone Lake, and she sustained multiple goring wounds.
The woman was flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. No other details about her condition were released.
Rangers are investigating the incident.
“The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” said Chris Geremia, a bison biologist at Yellowstone.
Park regulations require visitors to stay at least 25 yards from all large animals, such as bison, elk and bighorn sheep. Visitors are required to stay 100 yards from bears and wolves.
It’s not the first wildlife-related injury of the year at the park. A Missouri woman was knocked to the ground by a grizzly bear near Old Faithful earlier this month. In May, the third day after the park reopened to visitors, a bison knocked someone to the ground in the Upper Geyser Basin near Old Faithful.
