While he’s leading the NFL in touchdown passes and directing the highest-scoring offense in the league, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is staying busy with philanthropic efforts away from the field.
This week Wilson and his wife Ciara announced they are contributing $1.75 million to a charter school in the Seattle area. Through their Why Not You Foundation, Wilson and Ciara are contributing about $1.75 million to rebrand an existing charter program known as Cascade Midway Academy, just south of Seattle. The Cascade high school program was set to debut this year before the pandemic forced founders Garth Reeves and Scott Canfield to delay opening.
Canfield said the superstar couple’s generosity will be honored with the school’s name change to Why Not You Academy but that Wilson and Ciara won’t be involved in the school’s day-to-day operations.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Wilson and Ciara said they jumped at the opportunity to help launch the school. It focuses on academics, personalized student plans and internships and mentorships for underserved Black and brown students. The couple said they hope this will be the first of many Why Not You Academy sites across the country.
Additionally, Wilson and Ciara partnered with Amazon Home to provide for new furnishings and a small remodel in the home of a pediatric nurse at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Wilson has been a regular visitor to patients at the hospital since he arrived in Seattle.
Amazon Home partnered with a local designer and the Wilsons upgrade Marc Sellier’s home to outfit it with brand new furniture, repaired drywall from a flood’s damage that forced the family to live elsewhere for more than six months.
“Seeing all of the essential workers on the front lines of this pandemic has made every moment we spend together as a family even more precious,” Ciara says. "I’m counting my blessings every day.
"Back in April, nurses and doctors were posting videos of them doing the level up dance, and I’m excited to help support our Hometown Hero with a total refresh of their home so they, too, have a family sanctuary.”
BREAKOUT FOR FOWLER
The Atlanta Falcons were expecting a boost to their big-play ability on defense when they signed free agent defensive end Dante Fowler to a three-year contract worth up to $48 million. He had 11.5 sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown last season for the Rams. Through seven games this season he has one sack and one forced fumble.
Interim coach Raheem Morris believes Fowler could be on the verge of a breakout that began last week against Detroit. He stopped Adrian Peterson for a loss on a fourth-down run in the second quarter. The stop set up a touchdown that gave the Falcons a 14-7 lead.
“Dante started off the season and he had a little nagging injury or whatever, but he fought through it and was able to play,” Morris said Wednesday. “He’s getting healthier, he’s getting better, he’s definitely getting more physical, as we saw in the last game. And his activity has increased. So I look forward to him absolutely jumping off the screen.”
Morris described the big hit on Peterson as “a big splash play.”
“He has definitely improved in that area and we have to keep him going and we have to bring the people next to him along to get those numbers and those stats,” Morris said.
CARDINALS' YOUTH INITIATIVE
The Arizona Cardinals, NFL Foundation and Arizona Interscholastic Association have announced a partnership with the InSideOut Initiative, a national movement that helps build the social and character development of high school athletes.
The InSideOut Initiative says it has helped nearly four million athletes in 15 states since its inception in 2015. The organization provides training for education and athletic leaders to support teenagers through high school athletics.
“The Cardinals are proud to support the launch of the InSideOut initiative in Arizona,” Arizona GM Steve Keim said. “Sports of all kinds and at all levels have the unique ability to bring communities together and also instill critical values in young people that last a lifetime. We appreciate the support of our partners in this initiative and the meaningful impact it will have throughout Arizona.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.