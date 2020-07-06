Pickle Ball at Southside Park

Anne Dunnam stretches out to return a ball during a pickle ball game at Southside Park on Monday, July 6, 2020. A group of people meet every morning at nine to play pickup games of pickle ball.

 Zach Meyer/Chronicle

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.