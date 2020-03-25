WILD art for Big Sky Ryan Berry Ryan Berry Author email Mar 25, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Four haystacks are stacked and painted to resemble a pack of toilet paper recently at a farm along Springhill Road north of Bozeman. Ryan Berry/Chronicle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ryan Berry Author email Follow Ryan Berry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today To our subscribers Mar 24, 2020 Dear valued subscriber: