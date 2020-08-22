CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma located in a lymph node.
“Coach Ron Rivera was recently diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) located in a lymph node and detected from a self-care check. This cancer is in an early stage, and is considered very treatable and curable, providing a good prognosis for Coach Rivera for a full recovery,” The Washington Football Team said in a statement.
Rivera, 58, has consulted with numerous doctors and experts and is planning to continue coaching, although a “Plan B” is in place if it is determined he needs to take time off.
“I was stunned. But I was angry because I feel like I’m in best health I’ve been in,” Rivera told ESPN.
Rivera found a lump on his neck in early July, and visited the doctor after it remained there for weeks. He was diagnosed two weeks ago.
According to the Mayo Clinic, squamous cell cancer is a common form of skin cancer that develops in the squamous cells that make up the middle and outer layers of the skin. It is usually not life-threatening, though it can be aggressive.
Rivera told his team the news Thursday evening.
“Some were stunned,” Rivera told ESPN of their reaction. “A bunch came up and wished me well. I said, ‘I’m going to be a little more cranky, so don’t piss me off.’
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey shared his reaction to the news Friday.
“What an unfortunate deal. I think when you think about Coach Rivera, the first thing I think about is toughness,” McCaffrey said of his former coach. “He’s gonna handle it like a champ. I already know it. My prayers go to him and his family. The whole Carolinas have his back.”
Rivera is known for being well-liked throughout the NFL. He and his family, including his wife, Stephanie, and their two kids, Christopher and Courtney, were pillars of the Charlotte community during their time with the Panthers.
“Stephanie, Christopher, Courtney and I thank you ALL for your love and support,” Rivera tweeted late Thursday night.
Mickey Rivera, Ron’s brother, died after a two-year fight with pancreatic cancer in 2015 at 57 years old. Rivera missed two of the Panthers’ first three training-camp practices that season to go to Mickey’s funeral.
Following his brother’s death, Rivera and his family became involved in the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, taking part in walks and a variety of fundraisers to raise money to combat the disease.
“Obviously with what he’s battling and going through, the level of respect for him in this building is so high,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said of Rivera. “I know it’s unique, me being here, but it’s the coaching profession and it’s the coaching community. We understand that we all kind of take different jobs and different things, but I have the utmost respect for Coach and he’s been nothing but kind of nice to me since I took this job. As a young coach, I went and got a Coach of the Year Award one year at the Maxwell Football Club, a college (award), and he was getting a pro (award). I asked him about how he became ‘Riverboat Ron,’ his decision to start gambling on things. He just took time and talked to me. I just can’t say enough about him so I wish him the best as he wins this battle against cancer.”
Rivera has dealt with significant controversy since becoming the head coach in Washington, including the team undergoing a name change.
After spending almost nine full seasons coaching the Panthers, Rivera was fired with four games remaining in the 2019 season. He finished with a 76-63-1 record (.546), the winningest head coach in franchise history.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.