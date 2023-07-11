All Star Home Run Derby Baseball

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays holds his trophy after winning the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday in Seattle. 

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — Of course a Junior had to do something special in Seattle.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday night, matching Vladimir Sr.'s 2007 title to become the first father-son duo to accomplish the feat.

As far as who might win a head-to-head swing-off, well, that depends.


