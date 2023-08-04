WWCup Portugal US Soccer

Sophia Smith, left, is replaced by Megan Rapinoe during the second half of a FIFA Women's World Cup Group E match between Portugal and the United States on Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. 

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

MELBOURNE, Australia — Frequent rivals Sweden and the United States will meet once again at the Women's World Cup, but this time the stakes are tremendously higher.

The two-time defending champion Americans are struggling heading into the round of 16 match on Sunday against the Swedes, who they have played often in both the World Cup and the Olympics.

"We always find a way to play them in these big tournaments, so we know they're a very good team. Every time that we play them it's a massive battle," U.S. captain Lindsey Horan said ahead of the match in Melbourne, Australia.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you