Nathaniel Bailey’s letter criticizing my letter which urged us to proudly inform our youth about American Exceptionalism contained multiple errors of interpretation.
In my letter I did not, as he claimed, advocate a revisionist history (as do those who wish to eliminate statues etc. of famous persons of the past), but rather that we inform our youth that American Exceptionalism means “ideas such as equality, self-rule and limited government” thus becoming aware of our great past and future potential.
Nor did I suggest that we should discount our failures and operate under the assumption that America is always right, but rather explained that we should encourage them to “seek basic protections of equal and fair treatment, meaningful representation, freedom of religion, liberty in private actions … , recognition of legal property ownership, taxation not based primarily on ability to pay, assurances of necessities for the destitute, and just rewards for efforts.”
He mistakenly indicated, without any basis for doing so, that I sought the silencing of those who disagree with me. Nor did I suggest opposing civil rights legislation and jurisprudence, but rather suggested in my letter that government demands “must result in the improvement of society as a consequence of freedom of action and freedom of conscious.”
He did, however, correctly suggest that we must understand our whole history — the quintessential essence and thrust of my letter that our youth need to be, but are not, being informed about American Exceptionalism.
Criticism is appropriate if deserved, but not if founded upon misinterpretations which are purposeful or otherwise.
