Ireland’s Heather Payne (14) kicks the ball away from the United States’ Sophia Smith (11) during an international friendly on April 11 in St. Louis.

 Associated Press

A look at some of the rising stars who will be playing at the Women’s World Cup:

SOPHIA SMITH (United States)

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski has focused on developing young talent in preparation for the Women’s World Cup. The best among them is Smith, a 22-year-old forward who was named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year after scoring 11 goals and starting 17 matches — both team highs — in 2022. She was the youngest player to win the award since Mia Hamm, also at 22, did in 1994, which says plenty about Smith’s quality. “She is a special player with special qualities,” Andonovski said of Smith, “but the best thing is that she has the humbleness, work ethic and drive to keep developing all aspects of her game.” The first player born in the 2000s to play for the senior national team, Smith is also the reigning MVP in the National Women’s Soccer League, where she plays for the Portland Thorns.


