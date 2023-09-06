Grizzly
Buy Now

A grizzly bear walks above the Gardner River near the Boiling River parking area in 2021.

 Jacob W. Frank/NPS

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A 10-year-old grizzly sow involved in the fatal mauling of a woman near West Yellowstone was killed Saturday after breaking into a house outside the gateway community.

A homeowner reported on Saturday morning that a bear with a cub broke into an occupied home near Targhee Pass outside West Yellowstone through a kitchen window and took a container of dog food, according to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. FWP and local law enforcement officials captured the cub later that day and shot the 10-year-old grizzly. The bear was determined to be an immediate public safety threat due to its food-conditioned behavior.

Genetic analysis confirmed that the bear was involved in the death of a 48-year-old woman while she was on a morning run on the Buttermilk Trail about 8 miles west of West Yellowstone. Officials found evidence of an adult bear and one cub on the scene. Attempts were made to capture the bear, but were suspended after three consecutive nights setting traps with no success and no reported sightings of bear activity in that area.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you