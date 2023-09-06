A 10-year-old grizzly sow involved in the fatal mauling of a woman near West Yellowstone was killed Saturday after breaking into a house outside the gateway community.
A homeowner reported on Saturday morning that a bear with a cub broke into an occupied home near Targhee Pass outside West Yellowstone through a kitchen window and took a container of dog food, according to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. FWP and local law enforcement officials captured the cub later that day and shot the 10-year-old grizzly. The bear was determined to be an immediate public safety threat due to its food-conditioned behavior.
Genetic analysis confirmed that the bear was involved in the death of a 48-year-old woman while she was on a morning run on the Buttermilk Trail about 8 miles west of West Yellowstone. Officials found evidence of an adult bear and one cub on the scene. Attempts were made to capture the bear, but were suspended after three consecutive nights setting traps with no success and no reported sightings of bear activity in that area.
The euthanized bear was also involved in a 2020 incident near Henrys Lake State Park in Idaho that left one person injured, the release states. Officials determined that both incidents were defensive responses by the bear.
The captured cub — a 46-pound male — is being held at the FWP wildlife rehabilitation center in Helena as officials work to transfer the cub to a zoo.
Also in the release, FWP reminded people that bears are active for longer periods during the fall as they prepare for hibernation. The department recommends that people carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately, travel in groups, follow food storage orders and keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food and other attractants in a secure building until the day it's collected or to use certified bear-resistant garbage containers.
