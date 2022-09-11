Let the news come to you

Bozeman resident Brittney Billings has launched Fetch! Pet Care Montana, offering reliable care for furry, wooly, feathered and scaly family members.

Services include puppy check-ins, private dog walking, private doggie daycare, pet sitting, horse care, animal transportation and more.

For a free consultation with a member of the Fetch! Montana team, call 406-317-5426 or email montana@fetchpetcare.com.

