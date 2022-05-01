The month of April held several important holidays including Ramadan (Islam), Passover (Judaism), Easter (Christian), and Earth Day (secular). While three out of four of these holidays are related to specific religious traditions, the fourth, Earth Day, is not directly connected to any religious tradition. I refer to it as a “holiday” though it hasn’t been designated as such by our national government. In spite of not being designated an official national holiday, Earth Day is celebrated by people across the U.S. as well as in countries the world over.
Earth Day was first observed on April 22, 1970. Since then, Earth Day events have focused on increasing awareness through educational events, calls to action through marches and demonstrations, and celebrations which seek to honor and show respect for the planet that nurtures and sustains all of us. The intent of Earth Day is not to worship the Earth. Instead, Earth Day is a time to recognize the importance Earth has in our lives and the place the Earth holds in the stories about it that are contained in the world’s religions. So while Earth Day is not a religious holiday, the day is getting significant attention from a variety of faith traditions and communities of faith.
My faith tradition, Unitarian Universalism, recognizes the importance of the Earth in the last of our Seven Principles. That Principle states: "We…covenant to affirm and promote: respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.”
And the congregation I serve has included a more specific statement relating to the Earth in our Mission Statement. “We: Sustain Our Living Planet.”
My faith tradition is not alone in the attention we are giving the Earth. Many communities of faith, as well as a significant number of the world’s faith traditions, are recognizing that we humans need to change our ways and demonstrate more care and love for our planet and its biosphere. During the month of April, I was able to participate in several interfaith gatherings/events that had the Earth, and how we related to it, as their focus. I joined several religious leaders from the Christian, Jewish and Islamic faith traditions in a panel discussion titled, “Earth Day Every Day,” sponsored by the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association. I attended a Board meeting of Montana Interfaith Power & Light, an organization that, as is stated in its Mission Statement, “inspires, organizes, and mobilizes people of faith and conscience to take bold and just action on the climate crisis.” And I had the honor of being a co-leader in an interfaith Earth Day Shabbat service hosted by Congregation Beth Shalom.
As the latest report from the International Panel on Climate Change points out all too clearly, it is time that we recognize the harm our actions are having on the Earth. Individually and collectively, people of faith and the faith traditions of the world can and are making a difference in changing the course we are on.