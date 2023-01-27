Panthers Wilks Football

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks walks on the field before a game against the Saints on Jan. 8 in New Orleans.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is “disappointed, but not defeated” that he didn’t landed the team’s full-time head coaching position.

The Panthers announced on Thursday they’ve agreed to hire Frank Reich as their new head coach.

“The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I,” Wilks said in Tweet Friday. “Many people aren’t built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you