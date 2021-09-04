Montana DOC works to introduce Pell program By Keila Szpaller Daily Montanan Sep 4, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Once people leave a Montana prison, Cynthia Wolken, deputy director for the Department of Corrections, doesn’t want to see them again.“Every person who comes to us should have the opportunities and the skills to never come back to us,” Wolken said.So it’s helpful if people who were inmates can get jobs, and good ones. This fall, Wolken said the Department of Corrections will support an application for Montana to use Pell Grants to educate people who are incarcerated. In 2015, Wolken said a federal ban on using Pell for prisoners was lifted, but Montana still couldn’t participate because the program was limited at the time. “We’re a small state, and there’s prisons in California that have more inmates than (facilities in) our entire state,” Wolken said. “So we weren’t really competitive at the time. Luckily, the Department of Education has heard feedback – ‘don’t forget the smaller states.’ We have a need, and we want to be able to access this funding source.”Brock Tessman, with the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, said the initiative is in early stages and the DOC is in the lead, but his office supports a program that helps with education and workforce development.“A challenge in the past has been affordability for students, how we can make the program sustainable, and this change in the way the Pell Grant applies is a game changer,” said Tessman, deputy commissioner for academic, research and student affairs in the Commissioner’s Office. “No one is going to make money off of this. It just allows us to have the programs support themselves.”A story from States Newsroom’s Washington, D.C., bureau said the Trump administration had expanded the program and then the Biden administration did as well. Wolken said the expansion widens the opportunity for states such as Montana.In preparation for the time Pell for people incarcerated would be available more widely, Wolken said the Department of Corrections had already been exploring ways the prisons might leverage outside funding for education in facilities and alleviate some of the state’s workforce shortages.Already, she said the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge is implementing a coding program, and the Legislature approved grant funding through Fish, Wildlife and Parks to start a pheasant hatchery at the prison. A handout from the DOC notes automotive training and forklift safety already are among the many types of classes available in Deer Lodge.She’d like to see more programs grown in other facilities as well, and it looks like there might be demand in other places for a class of 25 or so to take welding, for example.“We’re just really excited about this opportunity,” Wolken said. “Our inmates can take advantage of it and have some skin in the game for their education and start looking at what their future might look like – and start seeing a future where they’re able to support themselves and their family and not come back to us because that is our goal.” It’s early in the process, so Wolken said the department is still looking at how the programs would be designed. A start date could be as early as July 1 next year, although Wolken also said that goal might be ambitious and next fall might be more realistic.The logistical pieces to figure out include whether a facility has enough population to support a particular program, if space is available, and how to align a program with the length of time inmates generally stay. Women, for example, generally have a shorter length of stay. Can there be an initial online component, and then lab portion, for a program?“We want to right-size it so we’re being efficient,” she said. “Obviously, the more we can serve, the better.”The Pell Grant would be accessed by the institutions, not individual students, she said. It isn’t yet clear how much money might flow into Montana as a result of the federal expansion, she said, but the annual Pell cap per student is roughly $6,500 a year for six years.“We want it to be successful,” she said. “We want it to be financially feasible. And we want it to be something where there’s the demand from our inmate population, that they want to take what we’re offering.”One goal is to take advantage of the expertise in a community, Wolken said. For example, the Montana Women’s Prison is in Billings, which is a health care center in Montana, so courses offered there could be related to the medical field. The handout from the department notes inmates there already can take classes in medical terminology as well as anatomy and physiology. One challenge is the limitations of the facility and relatively small population of 220, but she said the department is taking a look at interest and enrollment potential.“We’ve been assessing and asking the women what they’re interested in,” Wolken said.Technically, she said the Commissioner’s Office will be the institution that submits the application to the Department of Education, and the Department of Corrections will provide a letter of support. Wolken said the Department of Labor and Industry also will play a role with the employment piece.Tessman said research shows such programs, if done well, can have a positive impact for individuals and on lowering recidivism rates. He also said providing professional pathways for students is part of what OCHE does, and offering Pell-supported programs in prisons would be a natural extension of the mission."Everybody is looking for skilled workers right now, and I think if we hit the right kind of programming that works for the DOC and the incarcerated population, we I think very much can be using this as part of the workforce training solution," he said. 