Gov. Greg Gianforte is like all politicians. They love photo ops — occasions when they can be pictured with a new or growing business or handing off a nice fat government check. But those same politicians like to steer clear of situations that are less pleasant.
Here’s an idea: How about a photo op at the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs?
A recent report listed numerous violations of federal hospital rules at Warm Springs that have resulted in the deaths of at least four patients. The report found scores of patient falls — including multiple falls by the same patients — but a lack of protocols for preventing falls. It also found a lack of procedures for containing COVID-19 infections and cases where the virus had caused patient deaths. And these findings aren’t new. A report from a hospital inspection last year found many similar shortcomings.
These reports are part of a long history. The state hospital treats psychiatric patients. Historically, there are not a lot of passionate advocates for those with mental disabilities. More recently, the hospital has faced the same staffing challenges all hospitals have. Lee Newspapers has reported that some 40% of the hospital’s staff positions are vacant. Traveling nurses have been hired at higher wages to fill in temporarily.
The state Department of Health and Human and Human Services is seeking an outside contractor to oversee its health care facilities with a focus on Warm Springs — at a cost of $2.2 million. This despite urgings from some lawmakers that the money be spent on permanent employee compensation to increase hiring and retention.
Much more needs to be done and soon. By court order, the state has until March 13 to correct the problems or lose federal Medicare and Medicaid funding. Failing to meet that deadline will make a very bad situation disastrous.
State lawmakers have called a special committee hearing for next week to discuss the issues at the state hospital, as they should. But this also demands more attention from the governor.
He ought to go to Warm Springs and see for himself what’s going on. And he should bring a photographer.
