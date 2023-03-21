APTOPIX NCAA Baylor UConn Basketball

UConn's Dorka Juhasz reacts after she was fouled while making a basket against Baylor on Monday in the NCAA Tournament in Storrs, Conn.

 Associated Press

The Sweet 16 features a new format and a bit of history when it begins later this week.

The NCAA changed its setup for the women's tournament this season, trimming the traditional four regional sites to two. Seattle and Greenville — a city of 71,000 in South Carolina about halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina — will each host eight teams before sending the winners on to Dallas for the Final Four.

It is also just the second time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1994 that two of the No. 1 seeds didn't reach the regional semifinals after Mississippi and Miami knocked out Stanford and Indiana, respectively. It also happened in 1998.


