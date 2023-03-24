Let the news come to you

DALLAS — Not long ago, the NCAA was seen as a leader in social activism.

During the 2016-17 school year, it relocated seven championship events from North Carolina because of a since-repealed law regulating the bathrooms transgender people can use.

This month, the women’s Final Four is in Dallas and the men’s is in Houston, despite Texas bans on abortion in most cases and on K-12 transgender athletes competing on teams that align with their gender identity.


