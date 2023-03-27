NCAA UConn Gonzaga Basketball

UConn head coach Dan Hurley celebrates after cutting down the nets after beating Gonzaga in the Elite 8 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

LAS VEGAS — Dan Hurley got choked up when asked about his dad on the eve of UConn’s Sweet 16 game.

Tears flowed again before the Huskies’ Elite Eight game, this time from thinking about what he considers his other family.

“I love coaching this team. I’ve gotten emotional,” Hurley said after UConn steamrolled Gonzaga Saturday night. “I just can’t think about coaching this group for the last time. It makes me sad.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you