Twins Yankees Spring Baseball

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer against the Twins on Friday in Tampa, Fla.

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Anthony Volpe grew up watching Derek Jeter star at shortstop for the New York Yankees.

Now, the 21-year-old is getting the chance to be the Yankees' opening day shortstop Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.

The team announced Sunday after a 6-2 win over Toronto in spring training that Volpe had won the spot. New York manager Aaron Boone called the kid into his office to deliver the news.


