Dawn Staley has South Carolina six wins away from finishing off a historic season.

The Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th women's basketball team to go undefeated for an entire season as the they enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

Staley's squad has been challenged a few times this year but has always pulled through. The defending national champions will play Norfolk State in the first round of the tournament, the NCAA selection committee revealed Sunday night.


