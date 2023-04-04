NCAA San Diego St UConn Basketball

Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo celebrates after beating San Diego State in the men’s NCAA Championship game on Monday in Houston.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — Adama Sanogo stood on the sideline watching his UConn teammates dribble out the final seconds to secure the program’s fifth NCAA championship. He looked eager, ready to sprint in at the first chance.

When the horn sounded, reserve Andrew Hurley used both hands to spike the basketball near midcourt and start the celebration — only to see Sanogo run straight in and secure it like a fair catch.

“I need that ball. That’s a ball I want to save for my kids, my grandkids,” Sanogo told The Associated Press. “I need that ball.”


