LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brian Dutcher lays out San Diego State’s mission in plain talk to avoid any confusion.

“We’re a defensive-first team,” the sixth-year coach said after the Aztecs muscled past Creighton 57-56 on Sunday and into their first Final Four. “Everybody knows that about us, and our defense carries us.”

The challenge for Florida Atlantic, UConn or Miami this weekend in Houston is solving the disruptive mix of quick hands and physicality the experienced Aztecs have used to wear down opponents.


