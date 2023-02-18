UConn Villanova Basketball

UConn guard Caroline Ducharme (33) goes to the basket past Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist (20) on Saturday in Villanova, Pa.

 Associated Press

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Lou Lopez Sénéchal scored 22 points, including a crucial rainbow jumper late in the fourth quarter, to lead No. 6 UConn to a 60-51 victory over Maddy Siegrist and No. 14 Villanova on Saturday.

“I think she’s been absolutely remarkable,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said of Sénéchal. “If we didn’t have Lou, I hate to think where we would be.”

Dorka Juhász added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Aaliyah Edwards had 13 points and 14 boards for the Huskies (24-4, 16-1 Big East).


