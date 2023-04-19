Let the news come to you

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jake Haener bristles when asked about the obvious comparison to fellow experienced but undersized quarterback Brock Purdy.

“I just feel like Brock is different. I’m different. There’s different things that we do in our games,” said Haener, the former Fresno State star. “Brock did a lot of really good things. Super happy for him and his family. But at the same time, I’m on my own mission, on my own train and trying to do something for a franchise that believes in me.”

Purdy’s presence hovers over this year’s draft class after the overlooked quarterback who got tabbed with the “Mr. Irrelevant” moniker after being drafted with the final pick last year developed into a gem who won his first seven starts and helped the San Francisco 49ers make it to the NFC championship game.


