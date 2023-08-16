Pick Six Freshman to Watch Football

Miami offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa (61), Logan Sagapolu (77) and Chris Washington (72) look on during practice on March 30 in Coral Gables, Fla.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

As one of the top-rated quarterbacks in this year's class of incoming freshmen, Dante Moore might have been thought of as a lock to start for UCLA.

Coach Chip Kelly isn't making it so easy, not with transfer Collin Schlee from Kent State arriving on campus with ample starting experience, including against national champion Georgia, Washington and Oklahoma last year. Moore also will have to beat Ethan Garbers, the Bruins' backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson last season.

"Our job has never been to keep people happy," Kelly said. "I think the way you keep your entire team happy is that you're fair with everybody and then things are won on the field, not just because someone came in and they've got better accolades than somebody else."


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you