St Johns UConn Basketball

St. John's Kadaja Bailey (30) makes a 3-point basket in the first half against UConn on Tuesday in Hartford, Conn.

 Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — St. John's beat No. 4 UConn for the first time in 11 years on Tuesday, giving the Red Storm a signature win for its NCAA Tournament resume.

Danielle Patterson and Kadaja Bailey each scored 20 points and Jayla Everett added 17 in the 69-64 upset.

It was St. John's it 20th win of the season (20-7, 11-7 Big East), and came three days after the team scored just 38 points in a 23-point loss to Marquette.


