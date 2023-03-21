Panthers Free Agency Football

Then-Eagles running back Miles Sanders carries the ball against the Giants on Jan. 8 in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers aren’t making any secrets about their plans to select a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, even if they aren’t saying which one.

So, this offseason has been about acquiring the right pieces to help him succeed when he arrives.

In recent days the Panthers have agreed to terms with running back Miles Sanders, wide receiver Adam Thielen, tight end Hayden Hurst and backup quarterback and soon-to-be mentor Andy Dalton in free agency. They also plan to add another wide receiver who is a vertical threat in the draft or later on in free agency.


