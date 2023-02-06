South Carolina UConn Basketball

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston looks to shoot as UConn's Ayanna Patterson defends on Sunday in Hartford, Conn. 

 Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. — In a rematch of last season's national championship game, South Carolina came out on top again over UConn thanks to a strong fourth quarter by Aliyah Boston.

Geno Auriemma stepping onto the court to spike a water bottle, that helped them, too.

Boston scored 23 of her 26 points in the second half, including 14 in the final period, to help the No. 1 Gamecocks beat the fifth-ranked Huskies 81-77 on Sunday in front of a sellout crowd.


