Two new top-10 marks in the 60-meter dash highlighted the Montana State track and field team’s final day at the WSU Open & Combined Events, held at The Podium in Spokane, Washington, on Saturday.

Elena Carter set a personal best with a 7.72-second 60-meter dash, which is tied for the eighth-fastest in MSU history. Macy White would be the fastest Bobcat of the day with a time of 7.53 seconds — good for fifth place. On the men’s side, true freshman Stryder Todd-Fields tied the 10th-fastest mark in the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 6.93 seconds. His time was the 13th-fastest and the fourth-fastest among freshmen.

Saturday also included several standout performances in the mile. The women recorded five of the top 10 times in the mile — all of which were under five minutes.


