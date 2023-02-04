Two new top-10 marks in the 60-meter dash highlighted the Montana State track and field team’s final day at the WSU Open & Combined Events, held at The Podium in Spokane, Washington, on Saturday.
Elena Carter set a personal best with a 7.72-second 60-meter dash, which is tied for the eighth-fastest in MSU history. Macy White would be the fastest Bobcat of the day with a time of 7.53 seconds — good for fifth place. On the men’s side, true freshman Stryder Todd-Fields tied the 10th-fastest mark in the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 6.93 seconds. His time was the 13th-fastest and the fourth-fastest among freshmen.
Saturday also included several standout performances in the mile. The women recorded five of the top 10 times in the mile — all of which were under five minutes.
Mya Dube notched her second lifetime PR in as many days by placing third in the fastest heat of the women’s mile with a 4:51.40 — nearly missing MSU’s top-10 all-time marks.
Dube and Camila Noe (fourth, 4:51.77) took different approaches to start the mile, but both of them found themselves in the chase pack behind Gonzaga’s Kristen Garcia and Idaho’s Katja Pattis midway through the race. Dube made moves throughout the race and pulled into third at the bell lap, leading the chase pack and bringing along Noe, who started aggressively but moved back in the pack during the latter stages of the race. Both women would finish within a second of each other.
In the same heat, true freshman Lindsey Paulson broke five with a time of 4:55.16, which was the eighth-fastest of the day. Kendra Lusk rounded out the top-10 times in the fast heat with a 4:55.68, good for ninth.
But in the previous heat, Ava Weems used a smart, tactical approach to break the five-minute barrier with a 4:56.18 — the 10th-fastest time of the day. The graduate transfer from Mississippi State moved up three places on the fifth lap, then moved all the way up into second place behind Gonzaga’s Anna Grabowski. Weems essentially soloed the last lap with a 35-second split to run her lifetime best.
Over in the men’s mile, Duncan Hamilton broke the four-minute barrier once more with a time of 3:59.75. Hamilton led for seven-and-a-half laps until Gonzaga’s Wil Smith overtook him on the backstretch. Both men would break four minutes and finish less than four-tenths of a second apart. Meanwhile in the same heat, Levi Taylor started off in eighth place through the first quarter mile, yet worked his way all the way up to third by the seventh lap. His time of 4:04.38 was not only the third-fastest of the day, but also a new personal best. Owen Smith rounded out the top-10 mile times in ninth with a 4:12.40, a new personal-best.
Earlier in the meet, Maisee Brown took fifth in the women’s open pole vault by clearing 3.91m (12-10) on her third attempt. She exited the competition after failing to clear the 4.06m (13-03.75) bar. On the men’s side, sophomore Robert Hartley placed 10th in the men’s invitational section by clearing 4.73m (15-06.25).
THE RUNDOWN
Will Anderson led MSU in the men’s 400 meters with a time of 49.05 seconds — good for eighth place. Bobcat alum Drake Schneider wound up winning with a time of 47.51 seconds.
MSU’s women’s 4x400-meter relay quartet of Morgan Hanson, Caroline Hawkes, Giulia Gandolfi and Peyton Garrison placed sixth with a time of 3:49.73, which was second in their heat.
In the circle, Carter Slade took fourth in the shot put with a mark of 16.78m (55-00.75). Over on the women’s side, Jordan Fink placed sixth in the women’s shot put with a toss of 13.87m (45-06.25).
Taylor Brisendine led MSU in the triple jump with a mark of 11.45m (37-06.75) — good for eighth place. Ian Fosdick placed ninth in the men’s triple jump with a 13.49m (44-03.25) jump.
