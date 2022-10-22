Let the news come to you

Montana State University is receiving a $10 million donation to support the university’s agriculture programs, according to a news release.

The MSU News Service wrote that the anonymous donation will establish endowments for programs in the MSU College of Agriculture and MSU Extension.

Of the donation, $5 million will endow a faculty chair in precision agriculture, according to the release. The person will lead the development of new technologies and data-driven applications for the future of Montana agriculture.

