Montana State University is receiving a $10 million donation to support the university’s agriculture programs, according to a news release.
The MSU News Service wrote that the anonymous donation will establish endowments for programs in the MSU College of Agriculture and MSU Extension.
Of the donation, $5 million will endow a faculty chair in precision agriculture, according to the release. The person will lead the development of new technologies and data-driven applications for the future of Montana agriculture.
Sreekala Bajwa, dean of the College of Agriculture, said in the release that advances in the industry “will be vital to Montana’s future competitiveness in the global market, and MSU is a driving force in moving the state ahead in this area.”
“Having skilled, talented and proactive professors at MSU will impact generations of Montanans who will be taught, mentored and inspired by this new leader and then take what they’ve learned back home to help our Montana communities,” Bajwa said.
Another $3 million will go to MSU Extension’s 4-H youth development programs, and $1 million each will go to new scholarship funds for students in the College of Agriculture and the Dan Scott Ranch Management program.
