Montana State freshman Gianluca Boehm posted the team's best finish at the Westminster Invitational by placing fourth in the men’s slalom No. 2 on Friday afternoon at Snowbird Ski Resort in Utah.

The native of Samedan, Switzerland, clocked a two-run total of 1 minute, 35.34 seconds. Boehm’s final run of the day was the fastest overall in 48.52.

Utah’s Wilhelm Normannseth captured both slalom events in 1:27.74 and 1:33.53, respectively.


