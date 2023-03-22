Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is keenly aware that everyone remaining in the women's NCAA Tournament field is coming after the undefeated Gamecocks — and hard.

That conviction has been boosted after two of the top four seeds in Indiana and Stanford were ousted — something that hasn't happened since 1998. If they didn't before, each of the Sweet 16 teams believe they can knock out the defending national champions, no matter how dominant the Gamecocks have been.

It makes for good theater — which is good for the sport.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you