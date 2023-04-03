NCAA San Diego St Basketball

Broadcaster Jim Nantz is honored during practices for the men's Final Four games on Friday in Houston.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — Certainly, Jim Nantz could fill an evening weaving tales of the great games and buzzer-beaters he's had the privilege to see, and call, over a storytelling career that made his the voice of March Madness for nearly four decades.

But when asked about his favorite moments as he prepared for the 354th and final game of that journey — Monday's title game — he brought up Delaware State.

The Hornets were a 16 seed when they made what is still their only NCAA appearance back in 2005. They were going against Duke in a first-round game hardly anyone remembers now. Nantz was certain he'd see those Duke players again.


