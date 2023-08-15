Ivy League Preview Football

Yale students rush the field after Yale defeated Harvard on Nov. 18, 2017, in New Haven, Conn.

 Associated Press

BOSTON — There’s one college football conference sitting out the reshuffling going on among its big-money brethren: The Ivy League will start the season with the same eight members it has had since it formed in 1956.

“It’s lunacy going on nationally right now,” Brown coach James Perry said on the Ivy League Media Day Zoom on Monday. “This league has always put the student-athlete first, his interests first, making him the best ballplayer he can be while still being a student. … In the changing landscape of college athletics, that’s how you do things right over a very, very long period of time.”

Conference realignment has been going on for decades, but the pace accelerated this year with moves that bulldozed longtime league affiliations and the regional rivalries they fostered. By next season, the traditional Midwestern power Big Ten will have 18 members from UCLA and Southern California on the West Coast to Rutgers and Maryland in the East.


