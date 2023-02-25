Miami Media Day Basketball

Miami basketball guards Haley, left, and Hanna Cavinder take a break during a practice session on Oct. 7 in Coral Gables, Fla.

 Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami was placed on probation for one year on Friday after the school and the NCAA said women’s basketball coaches inadvertently helped arrange impermissible contact between a booster and two players who signed with the Hurricanes.

It’s first time the NCAA has announced a penalty related to an investigation into name, image and likeness deals — NIL, as they are called.

The NCAA probed the actions of booster John Ruiz, who has signed several Miami athletes to NIL deals. Among them are women’s basketball players Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who transferred to Miami after meeting with Ruiz — though the Cavinders told the NCAA the meeting had nothing to do with their decision to play for the Hurricanes.


