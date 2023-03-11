B10 Ohio St Purdue Basketball

Purdue's Zach Edey dunks during the second half against Ohio State on Saturday in Chicago.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Zach Edey knew what he needed to do just just about every time he touched the ball. After all, he had just one man trying to defend him in the paint.

The star center took over and led the Boilermakers to the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

Edey had 32 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 5 Purdue beat Ohio State 80-66 in the conference semifinals on Saturday.


