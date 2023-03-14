Let the news come to you

Drake’s Tucker DeVries was an interested spectator when the father-son team of Greg McDermott and Doug McDermott helped Creighton make consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2013 and 2014.

DeVries’ father, Darian, was an assistant on Greg McDermott’s Creighton staff back then as Doug McDermott led the nation in scoring and earned national player of the year honors. Now it’s Darian DeVries who will be coaching his son on the March Madness stage.

Tucker DeVries is the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year after turning down some high-major offers to enroll at Drake. DeVries said watching the McDermotts helped give him an idea of what it might be like to play for his dad.


