NCAA Scoring Record-Davis Basketball

Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis shoots a free throw against Youngstown State on Jan. 12 in Detroit.

 Associated Press

Antoine Davis is on the verge of breaking a scoring record once considered untouchable — and, in some ways, remains so.

Detroit Mercy’s star guard needs just 26 points to surpass Pete Maravich as the NCAA’s career scoring leader. Davis, who leads the nation with a 28.4 points per game average, can break “Pistol” Pete’s revered 53-year-old mark Thursday night in a Horizon League tournament game against top-seeded Youngstown State.

Davis scored 38 on Tuesday night in a win over Purdue Fort Wayne to advance the eight-seeded Titans and close in on the mark that Maravich set as an All-American for LSU from 1967-70.


