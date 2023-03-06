B10 Ohio St Iowa Basketball

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark calls to the crowd for support after making two free throws against Ohio State on Sunday in Minneapolis.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

MINNEAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark chased down her 10th rebound for Iowa with 5:18 left in the game and flashed a knowing grin, her 10th career triple-double secured.

The Hawkeyes were all smiles all afternoon. Their second straight Big Ten Tournament title was locked up early.

Clark had 30 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds for the seventh-ranked Hawkeyes, who built a 37-point halftime lead and beat Ohio State 105-72 on Sunday.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you