California Washington St Football

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun watches the first half of a football game against California on Oct. 1 in Pullman, Wash.

 Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. — Can the Apple Cup survive Washington’s exit to the Big Ten?

That remains an open question, but Washington State athletic director Pat Chun says he has been hearing from Cougar fans who say they no longer want the game played.

Chun, who addressed media for the first time since the mass exodus of Pac-12 schools last week, said he understands those feelings, especially because Washington’s exit helped lead to the demise of the Pac-12, and has left Washington State scrambling.


