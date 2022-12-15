UCLA Big Ten Football
UCLA prepares to take the field against California on Nov. 25 in Berkeley, Calif.

 AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA cleared a major hurdle toward joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024, getting approval for the move from the University of California Board of Regents on Wednesday.

The regents voted 11-5 to affirm the Bruins' move during a special meeting on the university's Westwood campus. A simple majority was needed to pass.

"We've always been guided by what is best for our 25 teams and more than 700 student-athletes," UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said after the vote. "The Big Ten offers exciting new competitive opportunities on a bigger national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talent."


