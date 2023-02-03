Recruiting Calendar

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, center, enters the stadium during a ceremony celebrating the Bulldog's second consecutive national championship on Jan. 14 in Athens, Ga. 

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The first Wednesday of February used to be the biggest day on the calendar for college football recruiting. Now it is an afterthought.

The December signing period, which is now when nearly all major prospects finalize their plans, is still relatively new but is causing enough headaches for busy coaches that many are trying to think of an alternative.

"It's become the primary signing period for football," American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said. "February is seemingly now when they plug holes. It's a secondary thing."


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you