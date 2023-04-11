Let the news come to you

NEW YORK — The Indiana Fever made the most of the first No. 1 draft pick in franchise history, selecting Aliyah Boston.

The South Carolina star had a stellar college career, leading the Gamecocks to a national championship her junior year, losing only nine games total and helping her team to three Final Four appearances. The 6-foot-5 Boston was a three-time Associated Press All-American and also the Player of the Year as a junior.

"It's really special, I'm thankful to God for putting me in this position," said the 21-year-old Boston, from the U.S. Virgin Islands. "Everyone in Indiana, they saw something in me, I'm ready to get there and get to work."


