Harrison Crowe, of Australia, hits off the 15th tee during a practice for The Masters on Monday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

 Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Harrison Crowe was having a couple of pints last summer at The Dunvegan, a pub just around the corner from the Old Course at St. Andrews, when a golf podcaster challenged someone to hit a ball off the pavement and onto the 18th green.

That would be over the buildings, across the street and onto the 18th green.

Crowe doesn't remember how many drinks he had in him. He does remember the shot. With his left foot on the corner of the sidewalk, his right on the street, Crowe took a mighty swing and sent the ball soaring over the buildings.


