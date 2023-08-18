Stanford Preview Football

Stanford running back E.J. Smith runs the ball against Southern California on Sept. 10 in Stanford, Calif.

 Associated Press

Stanford has not given up on getting an invitation to join the Atlantic Coast Conference as its fellow Pac-4 members in the Pacific Northwest hope to rebuild their plundered league and wait to find out if the Cardinal are in.

Leaders from Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State spoke Thursday, and Stanford told its colleagues it had informed the ACC that it would be open to joining the conference at greatly reduced or even no media rights payout for several years, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the schools were not making their internal discussions public.


