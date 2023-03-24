Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban says his quarterback , Bryce Young, is the best prospect in the upcoming NFL draft.

Now, the star Alabama passer and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is trying to convince NFL teams — the Carolina Panthers, in particular — that the Crimson Tide coach is right, from the combine to Thursday’s pro day at his old practice facility.

“We think he’s the best player in the draft,” Saban said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you