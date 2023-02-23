Serbia Tennis Djokovic

Novak Djokovic listens to a question during a press conference after his open practice session on Wednesday in Belgrade, Serbia.

 Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic has asked American authorities for special permission to enter the United States to play tennis tournaments in California and Florida despite being unvaccinated against the coronavirus, the top-ranked Serb said Wednesday.

The Transportation Security Administration has said the requirement for foreign air travelers to be fully vaccinated against the disease would be in place at least until mid-April. The tournament in Indian Wells will be played from March 6-19 and the Miami Open is scheduled from March 20-April 2.

“Everything is currently in the process,” Djokovic said at his training ground in Belgrade. “I have a big desire to be there.


