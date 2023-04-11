Path to the Pros Basketball

Basketballs sit in a rack during practice for the WNBA All-Star game on July 9 in Chicago. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — The WNBA is adding charter flights for the entire playoffs and back-to-back regular season games this year, the league announced Monday.

The league will pay for all of the flights.

"It's significant dollars," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told The Associated Press. "Now that we have best of three and five in the semifinals and finals. ... You add it up it's a lot of flights."


