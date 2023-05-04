Subban Show Hockey

Then-Devils defenseman P.K. Subban skates against the Canadiens on March 27, 2022, in Newark, N.J.

 Associated Press

More than a year since playing his last NHL game and retiring at age 33, P.K. Subban is still pushing himself away from the ice.

Sure, he’s still training and staying in shape, but the 2013 Norris Trophy-winning defenseman is now working on pushing the limits on television.

“I don’t ever put limits on myself. I would suggest that the game of hockey do the same,” Subban said. “I think that there’s no limits on what we can do. The game is still very young in terms of how we broadcast the game and how we do things. I still think there’s a lot of room for growth.”


